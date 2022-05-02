Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for European Wax Center, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for European Wax Center in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for European Wax Center’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

