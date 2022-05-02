Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issued By KeyCorp

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the network technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

F5 stock opened at $167.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 12 month low of $166.81 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11.

In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total value of $722,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,773 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $367,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in F5 by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,023,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

