Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PROG Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PROG in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

PRG stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PROG has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PROG by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

