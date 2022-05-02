Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Issued By KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 185.07%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

