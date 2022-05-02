Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

