Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Lowered by Analyst

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

TSE ARE opened at C$14.97 on Monday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$14.97 and a one year high of C$22.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$911.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.33%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

