Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Lowered by Cormark

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exco Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.10 million.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.
Exco Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
See Also
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.