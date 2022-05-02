Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Exponent, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exponent in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EXPO opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.50. Exponent has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

