Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for F5, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of F5 in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get F5 alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.15.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $167.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 12-month low of $166.81 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average is $215.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,721,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in F5 by 1,009.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of F5 by 87.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,021 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total value of $208,379.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,901 shares of company stock worth $2,592,514 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.