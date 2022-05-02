Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted by Analyst

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.
Shares of HOLX opened at $71.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
