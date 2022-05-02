Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Raised by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.70. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $121.65 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.43. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after purchasing an additional 163,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 727,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.