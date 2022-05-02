Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Increased by Analyst

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meritage Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

