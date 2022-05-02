Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MC. UBS Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

NYSE MC opened at $44.26 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.21% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

