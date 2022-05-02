Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Raised by Analyst (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $50,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

