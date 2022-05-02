Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Raised by Analyst

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTC. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

PTC opened at $114.21 on Monday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

