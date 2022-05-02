Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

NYSE:PHM opened at $41.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

