Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Carrier Global Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
