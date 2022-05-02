Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Carrier Global Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.