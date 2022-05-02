Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aspen Technology, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZPN. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $158.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average is $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after buying an additional 791,211 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $98,240,000. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,556,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

