Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Emera Incorporated Issued By Raymond James (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMA. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.00.

TSE EMA opened at C$62.03 on Monday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$55.42 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The stock has a market cap of C$16.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.05%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

