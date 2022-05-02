Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.11. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $500.03 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

