Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $113.45 on Monday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

