Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $104.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ashland Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

