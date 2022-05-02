Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FISV. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.92 on Monday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $121.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average of $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,737 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 46.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 9.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

