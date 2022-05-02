Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05).

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOG. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

HOG opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $44,101,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 857,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784,439 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

