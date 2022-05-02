QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average of $163.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

