QUALCOMM (QCOM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently:

4/29/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $190.00 to $165.00.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $150.00.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $165.00.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $170.00.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $155.00.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $190.00.

4/25/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

4/18/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qualcomm has completed the acquisition of Arriver from SSW Partners. The buyout will bolster its ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to automakers. The company is focused on retaining its leadership in 5G and the chipset market, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and best-in-class security. It is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking solutions that help to transform connectivity in business enterprises, homes and smart factories. However, the company faces intense competition from low-cost chip manufacturers. High research and development costs are expected to dent margins, while global chip shortage due to supply-chain disruptions is a headwind. It is susceptible to risks arising from a decline in handset shipments, especially in China.”

4/5/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $205.00.

3/31/2022 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $139.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average of $163.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

