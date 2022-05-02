Quantum-Si (QSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

In related news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quantum-Si by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 378,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 362,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quantum-Si by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 137,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Quantum-Si by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

