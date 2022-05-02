Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

OTCMKTS QTRHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,979. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.0098 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

