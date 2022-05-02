R1 RCM (RCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in R1 RCM by 798.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.