Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 62.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,870,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 719,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 280,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period.

RADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

