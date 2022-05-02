RadNet (RDNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. RadNet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RadNet stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
About RadNet (Get Rating)
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RadNet (RDNT)
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.