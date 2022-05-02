RadNet (RDNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. RadNet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RadNet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RadNet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RadNet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

