Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rakuten Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,493. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

