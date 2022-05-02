Rand Capital (RAND) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 387.59%.

Shares of RAND opened at $15.10 on Monday. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Robert M. Zak purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

