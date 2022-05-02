Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

RRC stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 149,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

