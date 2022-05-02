Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) PT Raised to $14.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.80. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Ranger Energy Services (Get Rating)
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
