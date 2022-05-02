Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) PT Raised to $14.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.80. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

