Ranpak (PACK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Ranpak has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. 1,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,011. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 175.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Ranpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.