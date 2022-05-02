Ranpak (PACK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Ranpak has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter.
Ranpak stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. 1,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,011. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.
PACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.
