Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.29. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.27 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.60.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
Featured Articles
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.