Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.29. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.60.

WFG opened at C$112.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$82.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$111.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.91.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

