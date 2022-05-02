Raymond James Analysts Give Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) a C$13.00 Price Target

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a C$13.00 price objective by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Standpoint Research boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.65.

TSE:AAV traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,563. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.60.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

