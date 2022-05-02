Raymond James Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$73.00 Price Target

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$73.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.50.

TRP traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$68.12. 920,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$70.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.58. The company has a market cap of C$66.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total value of C$1,193,328.47. Also, Director Mark Yeomans purchased 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at C$212,185.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

