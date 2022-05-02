Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.89 million and a PE ratio of -14.06. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

