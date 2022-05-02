Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARR. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$9.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.82. The company has a market cap of C$260.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.99 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

