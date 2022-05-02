Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price target (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.93.

TSE:CP opened at C$93.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$105.46. The firm has a market cap of C$87.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

