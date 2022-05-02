Raymond James Comments on CGI Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.12 billion.

