Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

NYSE:GIB opened at $79.73 on Monday. CGI has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

