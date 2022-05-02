Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

