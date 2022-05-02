Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$135.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.08 million.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.