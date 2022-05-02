Raymond James Reiterates $55.00 Price Target for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned a $55.00 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

RBA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of RBA traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.07. 32,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,985. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,139,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after buying an additional 77,438 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after buying an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after buying an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after buying an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

