Raymond James Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

Shares of NOA opened at C$16.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.92. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$15.67 and a 1 year high of C$22.00.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,858.09. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57. Insiders acquired a total of 131,296 shares of company stock worth $2,366,721 in the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.