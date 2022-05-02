Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,973. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 487.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 75,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 18.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 88.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 93,622 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

