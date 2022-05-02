Real Brokerage (REAX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. On average, analysts expect Real Brokerage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Real Brokerage stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

